US, Japan Discuss Enforcing UN Resolutions Amid N Korea Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation tightening the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

"In light of the growing threat from the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, this meeting put special emphasis on promoting effective and robust implementation of strategic trade controls and all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including 2270 and 232," the release stated.

The experts’ meeting took place on May 23-24, and served as a platform to discuss nonproliferation and counterproliferation, as well as strategic trade control challenges, according to the release.