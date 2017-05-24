EU, NATO Develop 42 Military, Defense 'Actions' of Cooperation - Mogherini

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Listing maritime security, cybersecurity and "hybrid threats" among the areas of "operational cooperation," Mogherini said she and Stoltenberg would issue a joint report to their respective councils "in a couple of weeks from now."

"We have developed in the last six-seven months together with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg 42 different actions in seven different fields where the European Union and NATO have started to cooperate concretely," Mogherini said in Brussels.