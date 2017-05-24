NATO Has 'No Proof' of Russia's Alleged Direct Support for Taliban - Stoltenberg

Russian officials have repeatedly denied accusations over the Taliban. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier told Sputnik that false US accusations of Moscow supplying the Taliban aim to justify Washington's failures in Afghanistan.
"While we urge Russia to be part of Afghan-led peace process, the aim is to reconcile and find a negotiated solution and this has to be Afghan-led peace process and of course we have seen reports but we haven’t seen, what should I say, final proof or direct support of Russia to Taliban so I think we should now focus on what can we do to support the peace process," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
Lavrov has previously called accusations from the United States that it is supplying the Taliban with weapons baseless and unprofessional.
On Tuesday, Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee said that there was no evidence Russia had transferred weapons or money to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Taliban is an Islamist terror organization that seeks to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan.
