15:03 GMT +324 May 2017
    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan

    NATO Has 'No Proof' of Russia's Alleged Direct Support for Taliban - Stoltenberg

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    NATO is aware of the reports alleging that Russia is supporting Taliban in Afghanistan, but has no "final proof" of such direct support, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    US Claims of Russia Arming Taliban Baseless, Unprofessional - Lavrov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On February 9, top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson made a statement during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing Russia of working to "legitimize and support" the Taliban in Afghanistan, declining to say in the open hearing in what way, he believes, Russia could be providing support for the terrorist organization.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied accusations over the Taliban. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier told Sputnik that false US accusations of Moscow supplying the Taliban aim to justify Washington's failures in Afghanistan.

    "While we urge Russia to be part of Afghan-led peace process, the aim is to reconcile and find a negotiated solution and this has to be Afghan-led peace process and of course we have seen reports but we haven’t seen, what should I say, final proof or direct support of Russia to Taliban so I think we should now focus on what can we do to support the peace process," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    No Evidence Russia Transfers Weapons, Money to Taliban - US Defense Intelligence
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this month that Moscow is only working with the Taliban (a terrorist movement outlawed in Russia) in order to assist the implementation of a UN Security Council decision requested by the Afghan government that would allow the group to take a role in the political process.

    Lavrov has previously called accusations from the United States that it is supplying the Taliban with weapons baseless and unprofessional.

    On Tuesday, Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee said that there was no evidence Russia had transferred weapons or money to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

    Taliban is an Islamist terror organization that seeks to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan.

