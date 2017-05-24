Register
15:03 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for sessions on the second day of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland. (File)

    Turkey Wants to Sideline One of NATO's Key Partners

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2926130

    The North Atlantic Alliance has braced for a tough summit scheduled to be held on May 24-25 in Brussels, Belgium, at a time when the US-led military bloc is plagued with internal divisions revolving around Turkey's relations with several other member states and partner nations, most notably Austria.

    "Ankara is determined to block any cooperation between Austria and the alliance in response to Vienna's calls to suspend talks on Turkey's accession to the EU," RIA Novosti political observer Vladimir Ardaev asserted. "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to use his veto power to exclude Austria from all NATO's partnership initiatives and prevent Austrian service personnel from taking part in joint drills with NATO."

    Tensions between Turkey and Austria have been escalating for months. Last year, Austrian officials were among some of the most vocal critics of Erdogan's approach to suppressing an unsuccessful coup attempt and ensuing purges.

    This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
    © AFP 2017/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    Turkey Confirms Vetoing Austria's Participation in Several NATO Programs
    The bilateral relationship took another major hit when Erdogan announced a referendum aimed at granting sweeping new powers to then largely ceremonial presidency. Prior to the vote, Austria along Germany and the Netherlands blocked several campaign events meant to rally support among Turkish nationals living in Europe for Erdogan's cause.  

    After the referendum, Austrian officials said that Turkey's EU membership was out of the question. 

    "We must be honest about the relationship between the EU and Turkey," Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said in April. "We need to end the EU entry negotiations and instead work to establish a neighborhood agreement."

    Austria's stance prompted Turkey to launch a counteroffensive, Ardaev said.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Germany, Turkey Working to Resolve 'Sadenning' Incirlik Base Ban
    Ankara's new approach "could be described as follows: you have blocked our path toward the EU membership and we will isolate you from NATO," he explained.

    It might not seem as much, but consider this: tensions between Turkey and Austria could have major implications for NATO's mission in the Balkans. More than 400 Austrian troops take part in the bloc's peacekeeping operation in Kosovo. According to Ardaev, Austria's military presence in Kosovo is the largest.

    "It remains unclear how Austria could continue taking part in the mission if it is prevented from participating in joint military exercises with the North Atlantic Alliance," he added.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Between Turkey and US: Will the Syrian Kurds Put the Two at Loggerheads?
    German-Turkish Relations Hit New Low as NATO Partners Fall Out Over Airbase
    Turkey Leads 'Mutiny' in NATO by Denying German Lawmakers Access to NATO Base
    Majority of Turks Regard US as Foe After Washington Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds
    Tags:
    tensions, NATO, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok