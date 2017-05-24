China Refutes Reports About Call for Delay on Anti-N Korea Sanctions Sent to US

BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Monday, Japanese media reported that during the April meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Washington demanded Beijing to tighten restrictions against Pyongyang, threatening to impose sanctions on China's companies working with North Korea. At the same time Xi requested 100 days to strengthen anti-Pyongyang restrictions before the introduction of such US sanctions.

"This information is not true," Lu said, answering a corresponding question.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation tightening the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

In April, Trump said that China should exert its influence on North Korea to contribute to the settlement of the crisis, however, the United States was ready to go it alone if Beijing decided not to assist Washington on the issue.