China Refutes Reports About Call for Delay on Anti-N Korea Sanctions Sent to US

"This information is not true," Lu said, answering a corresponding question.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation tightening the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.
In April, Trump said that China should exert its influence on North Korea to contribute to the settlement of the crisis, however, the United States was ready to go it alone if Beijing decided not to assist Washington on the issue.
