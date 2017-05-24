US Attempting to Hinder Economic Cooperation Between Russia, N Korea - Pyongyang

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The foreign ministry said that the United States was attempting to destroy North Korea through economic measures.

"The United States and its followers are attempting to stop economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia," the statement, uploaded to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said.

The statement also noted that Washington was making "fake claims" following the launch of a regular ferry service between Russia and North Korea.

The ferry service linking Russia's Vladivostok and North Korea's Rason was launched on May 18 and is marketed to Chinese and Russian tourists wishing to visit North Korea.

According to media reports, Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida expressed concerns over the service, while the US State Department called on all countries to break off or reduce economic cooperation with North Korea, in accordance with UN Council resolutions.

Pyongyang's missile and nuclear program and regular tests led to tense relations with neighboring Japan and South Korea and their allies, including the United States.