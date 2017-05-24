Internet Increasingly Used to Undermine Sovereignty - Security Council Secretary

ZAVIDOVO (Tver Region, Russia), (Sputnik) — International cybersecurity-related cooperation has become topical in recent years after a number of alleged cyberattacks against politicians and cyberinfrastructure in different countries, such as the recent attack with the use of WannaCry ransomware.

© AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein Chinese Cybersecurity Authority Exposes New Ransomware

The large-scale cyberattack which has compromised organizations in dozens of countries worldwide, including Russia, started on May 12, and, according to the Kaspersky Lab IT company the attacks were carried out by the use of a specific ransomware called WannaCry.

"The Internet and other modern technologies are increasingly being used in the process of destabilizing states to interfere in their domestic affairs and undermine national sovereignty," Patrushev said.

On May 14, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that 200,000 users in 150 countries, including businesses and large corporations, were subjected to the attack. The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.