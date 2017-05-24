Register
24 May 2017
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017

    Trump Makes Deals With Saudis as Washington Sees Riyadh as 'Dollar Borehole'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    During US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Washington and Riyadh signed a package of agreements, including a major arms deal. According to Iranian political commentator Sabbah Zanganeh, the kingdom makes multibillion "gifts" in a bid to win support from the US for its standoff against Iran.

    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Saudi TV
    Trump Returning US Mideast Policy to Traditional Total Support for Saudi Arabia
    During his first foreign trip as United States president, Donald Trump has been lavish with critical remarks about Iran.

    Speaking in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the US leader accused Tehran of supplying weapons to militants and destabilizing the situation in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria.

    "From Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. […] For decades Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror," Trump said at a summit in Riyadh.

    He also said that other countries must unite to isolate Tehran "until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner of peace."

    Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia was marked by signing several deals between Washington and Riyadh, with a total value exceeding $380 billion, including a $110 billion arms deal.

    Commenting on Trump’s words, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US wants to pump more money out of Saudi Arabia.

    "Iran – fresh from real election – attacked by [Trump] in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?" Zarif wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

    Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul speaks in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall, File
    US Senator Paul to Force Vote on Trump $110Bln Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia
    Sabbah Zanganeh, a political commentator and former adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, said that the multibillion deals between Washington and Riyadh are a "dollar borehole" for the US and an attempt by the Gulf monarchy to show off its unsatisfied military ambitions towards Iran with the support from "Big Brother."

    "After the 1979 revolution in Iran, Saudi Arabia has been trying to undermine the principles of the revolution. The kingdom has supported other Arab monarchies, opponents of the revolution. The Saudis sponsored Saddam Hussein against Iran, but their attempts to drive a wedge between Tehran and Baghdad failed. This is not the first time Riyadh has tried to create problems for Iran," Zanganeh said in an interview with Sputnik Persian.

    He pointed to the fact that Trump’s talks with the Saudis took place right after two important regional summits, including the "Russia – Islamic World" summit in Kazan and a summit of Arab nations in Riyadh.

    The expert noted that by "tampering the US with multibillion gifts" Saudi Arabia also embroiled Trump in its long-standing tensions with Iran. However, he suggested that such attempts will not produce the desired results for the Saudis.

    US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Riyadh Visit Revealed Trump Fully Backing Israel, Sunni Arabs Against Iran
    "In the current situation, Iran regrets that such a considerable sum of money will be given to the Americans. This money could have been spent to normalize the situation in Yemen and bring relief to the people of Syria and Iraq," Zanganeh said.

    He added that under the banner of the fight with terrorism Saudi Arabia buys weapons and gives no money for regional development.

    "Before arriving in Riyadh, Trump said that the root of terrorism is the ideology and doctrine of Wahhabism. There is a paradox. How can Wahhabi-dominated Saudi Arabia organize such summits?" Zanganeh said.

    He continued: "Iran believes that these attempts will give no result, except for losses and damages. Instead of investing money in its own economy, Riyadh wastes money to buy weapons from the US. In fact, the Saudis are investing in new jobs in the US while a lot of their own people are unemployed."

     

