G7 States to Adopt Special Statement on Anti-Terror Fight After Manchester Blast

The sources noted that the document is expected to reflect the idea that the G7 states were united in their willingness to counter the growing threat of terror.
On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 others injured. Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
The G7 presently involves Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Russia used to be the group's member for 16 years until 2014, when the seven states boycotted the G8 summit in Russia’s Sochi, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis.
