05:58 GMT +324 May 2017
    President Donald Trump steps out of Air Force One

    Trump to Hold Meetings With Pope Francis, Italian Leadership

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Politics
    0 36 0 0

    US President Donald Trump is expected to hold meetings with Pope Francis in Vatican City and with Italian leadership in Rome on Wednesday as part of the US leader's first foreign trip.

    US President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, center left, , Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum
    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon
    Trump Departs Israel Without Mentioning US Embassy Move
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday evening, Trump arrived in Italy from Israel. The US leader has already held meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as the Arab leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh over the weekend.

    On Wednesday morning, the US president will visit Vatican City and engage in talks with the Pope and local officials, including Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump, Abbas Discuss Ways to Make Progress in Israeli-Palestinian Talks
    The Pope hopes that during his meeting with Trump, the two individuals will talk about issues that concern both parties and "go forward, step by step," according to the Vatican Radio news outlet.

    Later in the day, Trump will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the country's foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni.

    After meeting with the Italian leadership, the US president will head for Brussels to meet Belgian authorities and participate in the NATO summit. On Friday, Trump will return to Italy to participate in the G7 summit and visit US troops deployed at the Naval Air Station Sigonella.

    Tags:
    meeting, Pope Francis, Donald Trump, Italy, United States
