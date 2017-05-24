Trump to Hold Meetings With Pope Francis, Italian Leadership

© AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon Trump Departs Israel Without Mentioning US Embassy Move

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday evening, Trump arrived in Italy from Israel. The US leader has already held meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as the Arab leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh over the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, the US president will visit Vatican City and engage in talks with the Pope and local officials, including Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

The Pope hopes that during his meeting with Trump, the two individuals will talk about issues that concern both parties and "go forward, step by step," according to the Vatican Radio news outlet.

Later in the day, Trump will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the country's foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni.

After meeting with the Italian leadership, the US president will head for Brussels to meet Belgian authorities and participate in the NATO summit. On Friday, Trump will return to Italy to participate in the G7 summit and visit US troops deployed at the Naval Air Station Sigonella.