Trump to Hold Meetings With Pope Francis, Italian Leadership

On Wednesday morning, the US president will visit Vatican City and engage in talks with the Pope and local officials, including Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.
Later in the day, Trump will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the country's foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni.
After meeting with the Italian leadership, the US president will head for Brussels to meet Belgian authorities and participate in the NATO summit. On Friday, Trump will return to Italy to participate in the G7 summit and visit US troops deployed at the Naval Air Station Sigonella.
