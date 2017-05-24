Register
04:27 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Trump’s Proposed Budget Would Decimate Funding for Clean Water and Air Programs

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    Get short URL
    142 0 0

    The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would have its budget slashed by nearly a third Tuesday, if the budget released by the Trump administration becomes reality. This would mean drastic cuts to clean air and water programs and the elimination of more than 3,800 jobs.

    The EPA would receive about $5.7 billion under the White House’s proposed spending plan, a 31-percent drop from current budgeting. It would be the lowest funding for these programs since the 1970s.

    Both EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and US President Donald Trump have called for a production increase in fossil fuels, dismissing the industry’s effects on global warming, unanimously agreed upon by scientists.

    Pruitt said, "The president’s budget respects the American taxpayer … This budget supports EPA’s highest priorities with federal funding for priority work in infrastructure, air and water quality, and ensuring the safety of chemicals in the marketplace." 

    US Army soldiers belonging to the 1st Platoon, Able Troop 3-71 Cavalry Squadron and members of the South Carolina National Guard. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Dario Lopez-Mills
    It's Time to Tighten Belts: Trump's Budget Seeks Cuts to Everything But War

    Much of Pruitt’s efforts since taking office have focused on delaying or rolling back Obama-era programs designed to address pollution emanating from coal-fired power plants and mining operations along with gas and oil wells.

    He intends to redirect those resources to cleaning up existing contamination, and on Monday announced the establishment of a task force created to “streamline and improve” the Superfund program, a federal program designed to clean up land contaminated by hazardous waste.

    In a memo to EPA staff Pruitt wrote, "I am confident that, with a renewed sense of urgency, leadership and fresh ideas, the Superfund program can reach its full potential of returning formerly contaminated sites to communities for their beneficial use." 

    President Donald Trump attends the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Trump’s Budget to Make US Government Maximize Diplomatic Efforts - Tillerson

    Despite these pronouncements Superfund stands to lose about $330 million of its funding, which is already only half of what it was receiving in the 1990s.

    The EPA’s science and technology arenas would be impacted as well, as they stand to see a 38-percent cut, which would include the elimination of dozens of programs, such as regional efforts to help lower pollution levels in the Puget Sound, Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes, totaling a loss of $427 million.

    Some Senate Republicans have been openly critical of the proposed budget, while others have merely stated that a president’s budget plan rarely leaves Congress without substantial revision. 

    Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) said, "We will take a close look at his budget, but Congress is mandated by the Constitution with key spending responsibilities and will ultimately decide what the nation’s fiscal priorities will be," according to ABC News. 

    Piles of coal
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Climate, Changed: EPA Website Altered to Reflect Business Interests

    Lawmakers like Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who are more oriented toward foreign policy think that such drastic cuts could affect Washington’s abilities abroad.

    "This budget, if fully implemented, would cause us to retreat from the world diplomatically or put people at risk. You have a lot of 'Benghazis' in the making if this thing becomes law," he said.

    Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group said, "This proposal would guarantee more children will suffer life-threatening asthma attacks and be forced to drink water polluted with pesticides and other toxic chemicals…It is crystal clear that for President Trump, public health protection is not a priority, but a target."

    Related:

    EPA: Fracking Doesn’t Cause 'Widespread' Pollution, Experts Cry Foul
    EPA's Fracked Up New Study; Hillary Steps Up on Voting Rights
    EPA Proposes Higher Fuel Efficiency Standards for Trucks
    Environmental Groups Launch Lawsuit on EPA to Block Pesticide
    3M Gallons of Toxic Waste in US Southwestern Waterways After EPA Spill
    Tags:
    budget cuts, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok