23:54 GMT +323 May 2017
    People at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    China Envoy to UN Calls for Dialogue With N Korea Without Presenting Conditions

    Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi called on Tuesday for a dialogue with Pyongyang over its nuclear program without setting preconditions, saying it is the only way to settle the Korean peninsula issue.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Dialogue with North Korea is the key to reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula and there are no reasons why talks could not begin under present conditions, Jieyi told reporters on Tuesday.

    "Dialogue in itself is very important because if you look at the history of the solution of the issue and also the efforts towards denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, every program was achieved as a result of dialogue," Liu said. "We don't see why dialogue cannot take place in the current situation now."

    While it is important to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on sanctions against North Korea, Liu emphasized that dialogue alone can reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula as a step toward denuclearization.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    Japan: US, South Korea ‘Cannot Be Optimistic’ About North Korean Nuclear Success
    On March 8, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that North Korea stop launches of its ballistic missiles and halt development of nuclear weapons in exchange for the termination of military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea. However, the proposal was rejected by the United States.

    Earlier in May, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States was ready to start dialogue with the leadership of North Korea, but not until Pyongyang stops missile launches and halts its nuclear program.

    Tags:
    dialogue, nuclear program, Liu Jieyi, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
