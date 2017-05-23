Moscow Calls for End to Violence in Libya Amid Heightened Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last Friday, at least 141 people, including civilians, died in an attack carried out by Libyan militia loyal to UN-backed government on the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase.

“Moscow treats the sharp increase in tensions in Libya with deep concern… [and] calls on all Libyan sides to refrain from using force, from unilateral actions threatening to trigger infighting with dire consequences for Libyan statehood,” the foreign ministry said.

Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown in 2011. From that point on, the country has been governed by rival governments, namely, the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.

In December 2015, the warring parties signed the Libyan Political Agreement, also known as Skhirat agreement, which established a unity government between Libyan rival factions. As such, the rival governments agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), form the Presidency Council and end the political impasse in late 2015. Backed by the United Nations, the GNA in Tripoli, presently headed by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, started its work in late March 2016, despite the lack of support from the Tobruk parliament.