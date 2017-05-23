Manchester Terrorist Attack 'Barbaric And Cowardly' - UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Members of the Security Council urged all nations to actively cooperate with the UK government and all other relevant authorities in investigating the attack.

"[The] Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack which took place in Manchester, United Kingdom," the statement said. "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice."

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and at least 120 injured . The Greater Manchester police department said the assailant died in the attack after setting off an improvised explosive device.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.