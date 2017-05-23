Register
20:53 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine

    Why Ukraine's 15-Year-Old Pledge to Join NATO Still Remains Irrelevant

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 42 0 0

    Exactly 15 years ago Ukraine announced its official decision to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, nothing has changed since then. RIA Novosti contributor Alexander Khrolenko and political scientist Denis Denisov shed light on what went wrong for Ukraine.

    While Kiev pledged its readiness to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exactly 15 years ago, it is rather doubtful that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance, RIA Novosti contributor Alexander Khrolenko noted.

    "Immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union Ukraine joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC) (renamed the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council [EAPC] in 1997), and was the first in the CIS to join NATO's Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. Obviously, this 'fraternization' was not an impromptu action: a unified project of "Anti-Russia" had long been developed in the West," Khrolenko wrote.

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman
    No More Money for Nothing: Trump’s Budget Proposal May Frustrate Ukraine, Others
    Thus, it was hardly surprising that on May 23, 2002, Kiev officially announced its decision to join NATO during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, chaired by then-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.

    However, although 15 years have already passed things haven't budged an inch for Kiev.

    To add to the controversy NATO member-states "do not see the grounds for Ukraine's accession," Khrolenko highlighted.

    "Brussels supports Kiev in conducting reforms and achieving compatibility standards just in words; however, given the current pace of the retraining of the Ukrainian army, the alliance instructors will need more than 60 years to fully reform the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote.

    What is the major obstacle in the way of Ukraine's NATO membership?

    It appears that NATO war planners are seeking to use Ukraine "remotely" by not providing it with full membership in the alliance, Khrolenko noted.

    According to the journalist, after the collapse of the USSR, American and European policymakers were not interested in the rise of prosperous and self-sufficient states in the post-Soviet space.

    However, "the transformation of the Soviet Union into a group of pseudo-independent states which are hostile to each other, and the creation of a vast zone of enmity and self-destruction, in which everyone is fighting against all (without grabbing natural resources), was the West's failed project and a historical mistake," Khrolenko said.

    Officers of the Ukrainian police in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Blast Hits Office of Ukraine's Right Wing Party in Kiev, No Casualties Resulted
    Nevertheless, the Ukrainian leadership had contributed a lot to the destructive processes in the post-Soviet space and turned a blind eye to the emergence of ultranationalist and neo-fascist groups in the country.

    The journalist recalled that Ukrainian army troops and at least 200 members of the neo-Nazi UNA-UNSO organization took part in Georgia's attack on South Ossetia back in August 2008.

    "Kiev still hopes for the rapprochement with NATO following the implementation of the association agreement. Ukraine is planning to reach full compatibility of its armed forces with those of the alliance by 2020. At the same time, the Ukrainian leadership regards the country as the de facto eastern flank of NATO," the journalist wrote.

    World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland)
    © AP Photo/
    Ukraine May Lose Right to Take Part in WHO Director-General Election Due to Debt
    According to Khrolenko, NATO is unlikely to ever open the door to Ukraine: the crux of the matter is that Russia and its national security interests backed by a nuclear arsenal remain a red line for the Western strategists.

    Furthermore, the alliance will never incorporate a country with territorial disputes and a simmering military conflict on its territory, the journalist remarked referring to Kiev's ambitions to return Crimea which reunified with Russia in 2014 in a result of a referendum and the Ukrainian leadership's war against the Donbass breakaway region.

    Political scientist Denis Denisov echoed Khrolenko in his recent interview with Radio Sputnik.

    Denisov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not meet a number of crucial requirements for NATO membership, including the military spending issue and the structure of the armed forces.

    In addition "there is a civil conflict in the territory of Ukraine. A belligerent country cannot acquire membership," Denisov told Radio Sputnik.

    Denisov believes, however, that if the US and NATO really wanted to incorporate Ukraine in the alliance they would turn a blind eye to the Donbass turmoil.

    "But everyone understands that Ukraine's official invitation to NATO and its membership [in the alliance] would become a serious step toward the escalation of tensions between the West and the Russian Federation. Such a decision would actually change the strategic balance of power in the region, which, of course, would spell trouble to our Western partners," Denisov said.

    Related:

    Trump 2018 Budget Proposal Set to Cut Over Half of US' Ukraine Funding
    Don't Have It? Steal It! Ukraine Moves to Confiscate Coal Shipments From Donbass
    Germany Ready to Intensify Work of Normandy Four on Ukraine - Kiev
    The Wait is Over: Russia Files WTO Complaint Over Ukraine's Sanctions
    Ukraine Seeks to Block MEPs From Visiting Donbass or Crimea
    Tags:
    defense aid, NATO membership, NATO, UNA-UNSO, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Pentagon, Petro Poroshenko, Leonid Kuchma, USSR, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok