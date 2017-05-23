Register
19:21 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The city of Kvaisa in the Dzau district, South Ossetia. (File)

    Why Turkey is No Contender in Russia's Sphere of Interest

    © Sputnik/ Ada Bagaeva
    Politics
    Get short URL
    153712

    While Ankara continues its charm offensive against Azerbaijan and Georgia, it is unlikely that the three will constitute a full-fledged triumvirate, political scientist Gevorg Mirzayan wrote for RIA Novosti, unveiling what exactly is impeding Turkey's dominance in Transcaucasia.

    The Turkish-Azerbaijani-Georgian "triumvirate" closely resembles a colossus with feet of clay, Gevorg Mirzayan, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Government of the Russian Federation, noted in his recent op-ed for RIA Novosti.

    However, it seems as if the three get along very well: Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey are due to hold joint military drills in June and September 2017.

    Mirzayan recalled that the drills had become the leitmotif of the recent negotiations between Georgian Minister of Defense Levan Izoria and his Azerbaijani counterpart Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, which took place on May 21.

    On May 22, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim paid an official visit to Georgia and discussed key directions of a strategic partnership between Ankara and Tbilisi.

    ​The question then arises as to why Ankara is trying to spread its influence in the Caucasus, while it has long been focused on Europe and the Middle East.

    Mirzayan quotes Vladimir Avatkov, head of the Center for Eastern Studies, International Relations and Public Diplomacy, who highlighted that Turkey is currently shifting from its European course toward the Middle East and the post-Soviet space, including the Caucasus.

    Avatkov noted that following the Turkish referendum the relationship between Ankara and Brussels have further deteriorated and will most likely fluctuate between a "cold" and a "hot" scandal.

    Hence, the main activity of Turkey will be on the east and southeast directions. What is more important, Ankara had already "fertilized" soil there after the collapse of the USSR.

    "Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the country [Turkey] had been expanding its positions in Transcaucasia," Vladimir Avatkov said.

    Still, it does not mean that Transcaucasia can be considered a Turkish zone of influence, Mirzayan emphasized.

    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, advance in the village of Sabah al-Khayr on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor as they drive to encircle the Islamic State (IS) group bastion of Raqa on February 21, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Between Turkey and US: Will the Syrian Kurds Put the Two at Loggerheads?
    While Azerbaijan is generally regarded as Turkey's closest partner in the region, the situation is not as easy as it seems.

    "Azerbaijanis are most positively treated by Turkish nationalists, then by practicing Muslims, and then by Kemalists and the left-leaning Turks. That is, the more 'left,' the cooler [the attitude toward Azerbaijan is]," Mirzayan wrote.

    He pointed out that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's electorate consists of the first two groups — the nationalists and practicing Muslims. However, in the future years, the Turkish-Azerbaijani relationship may fall prey to inner political struggle between Erdogan's supporters and secular Kemalists.  

    "Secondly, one should not exaggerate Ankara's readiness to fulfill its military-political obligations towards Baku," he remarked.

    Citing Nikolai Silayev, Senior Research Fellow of the Center for Studies of Caucasus at MGIMO University, Mirzayan stressed that "Turkey will not dare to provide direct military assistance to Azerbaijan in the event of the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

    "Baku understands this perfectly," he wrote, adding that that is why part of the Azerbaijani establishment does not believe in the 'fraternal feelings' of the Turkish leadership, seeing them as "nothing but business."

    A view of Baku
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    A view of Baku

    Likewise, the Turkish-Georgian relationship just seems to be close, according to Mirzayan.

    Mirzayan cited Silayev who admitted that since 2008 Ankara has invested a lot in the Georgian economy, while the Turkish Armed Forces provided military training to Georgian troops.

    "Turkish positions had become particularly strong [in Georgia] immediately after the [Georgia-South Ossetia conflict] in August 2008, when the region's longstanding mediator, Russia, disappeared and the Turks had been favored by then head of the Georgian state [Mikheil Saakashvili]," Mirzayan wrote, adding that Tbilisi at that time even went so far as to try to re-write the country's history, claiming that it was Russia, not Turkey, who used to be hostile to Georgians in previous centuries.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Germany, Turkey Working to Resolve 'Sadenning' Incirlik Base Ban
    Meanwhile, Georgians express concerns over Turkey's growing influence in the country, especially in its Adzharia region.

    "[Georgia's] right-wing forces are looking at Turkey with suspicion especially in light of the economic expansion of the Turkish business in Adzharia," Silayev noted, adding that some political scientists have already raised the alarm over the potential challenge posed by Ankara and Baku to Georgia's sovereignty.

    In addition, there are at least two other factors impeding Turkish dominance in Transcaucasia — Moscow, and Tehran.

    "While the Iranians work mainly in Armenia, the Kremlin is trying to strengthen its positions in all three countries, including Georgia. And, most interestingly, Ankara cannot engage in squeezing Moscow out of the region. As it has been repeatedly noted, Russia is too important for Erdogan, and he can't afford once again quarreling with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Mirzayan underscored.

    As for the US, it is highly unlikely that the Trump administration will endorse Ankara's efforts to boost its influence in the region: as of yet, US President Donald Trump is not interested in escalating tensions with Moscow.

    "However, the lack of real opportunities for creating the Ankara-Tbilisi-Baku axis does not mean that they do not need to pretend to develop them and carry out joint [military] exercises, which each of the three potential targets (Russia, Armenia, Iran) can regard as a potential challenge. Perhaps, they would get scared and make concessions to one of the members of the pseudo-triumvirate," Mirzayan concluded ironically.

    Related:

    Erdogan: Turkey Stands With UK in Anti-Terror Fight Following Manchester Attack
    Trial Begins for 200+ Ringleaders of Turkey Coup, Who Face Life in Prison
    Turkey Summoning of US Ambassador Over Washington Incident 'Troubling' - Senator
    Russia, Turkey Agree Mirror Lifting of Trade Restrictions
    Turkey Emergency State Could Have Been Shortened If EU Provided Help - Minister
    Tags:
    military drills, partnership, Binali Yildirim, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, USSR, Georgia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Caucasus, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok