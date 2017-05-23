© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA Erdogan Says Turkey Stands With UK in Counterterrorism Fight Following Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. UK authorities are considering the incident as a terrorist attack. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“As far as I know, [anti-terror] cooperation is at the zero mark and the UK party is responsible for that, as it refuses to cooperate with Russia,” Pushkov said.

He pointed out that the United Kingdom was setting the wrong security priorities.

“I am afraid that the UK government’s political compass has significantly gone wrong, it points at wrong aims, wrong threats. No people died in the United Kingdom because of the Russian threat while the death toll of the terrorist threat will soon reach hundreds of people – that is what the UK ministers should care about but they are deteriorating relations with Russia,” Pushkov said.

He pointed out that Russia was still ready to cooperate on anti-terror efforts with the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country’s readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.