Kremlin Hails Any Steps Contributing to Easing of Tensions on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation on the Korean peninsula has become increasingly tense in recent months due to the series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang. These tests are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This is the eighth missile launch carried out by North Korea in 2017.

"You know that the policy of the Russian side on the Korean nuclear issue is consistent and well-known. We urge all parties to show restraint, to avoid steps that can lead to the escalation of tensions, and welcome any measures which may de-escalate the tensions," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the South Korean president's special envoy Song Young-gil on Wednesday.

Peskov recalled Putin's recent telephone conversation with newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during which the two leaders agreed upon Song's visit to Russia.

During his meeting with Putin, the South Korean envoy is expected to discuss bilateral agreements, the North Korean threat, as well as issues related to energy and Arctic shipping routes.

Moon was inaugurated earlier in the month after his victory in the May 9 snap presidential election. The early election was held in South Korea due to the impeachment of Park Geun-hye over her involvement in a major corruption scandal.