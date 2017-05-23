Kremlin Reveals Agenda of Putin's Upcoming Visit to France to Meet Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the sides would exchange views on the key problem issues on the international agenda — "well-known" regional conflicts.

"You know, it is, in fact, obvious, this agenda: first, the two presidents should get acquainted, this will be their first meeting. Second, Russia and France have a very extensive agenda of bilateral relations: these are trade and economic cooperation projects, cultural interaction, and so on and so forth," Peskov said when asked about the agenda of the upcoming talks between the two countries' leaders.

On Monday, the Kremlin and Elysee Palace each confirmed that Presidents Putin and Macron would meet at the palace of Versailles outside Paris on May 29. The leaders will inaugurate an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the Peter the Great's visit to France in 1717, which laid the foundation for stable relations between Russia and France.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and new French leader Emmanuel Macron held phone talks for the first time.