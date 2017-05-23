Kremlin Reveals Agenda of Putin's Upcoming Visit to France to Meet Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the sides would exchange views on the key problem issues on the international agenda — "well-known" regional conflicts.
"You know, it is, in fact, obvious, this agenda: first, the two presidents should get acquainted, this will be their first meeting. Second, Russia and France have a very extensive agenda of bilateral relations: these are trade and economic cooperation projects, cultural interaction, and so on and so forth," Peskov said when asked about the agenda of the upcoming talks between the two countries' leaders.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and new French leader Emmanuel Macron held phone talks for the first time.
