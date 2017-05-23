S Korean Envoy Plans to Discuss President's Possible Visit to Russia With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Song is the last of four Moon's special envoys, who had been assigned to visit China, Japan, Russia and the United States, while three other envoys had already completed their missions.

"Tomorrow we have talks with President Vladimir Putin. During the talks we are going to discuss whether this meeting might take place or not. Perhaps Mr. Putin will offer a time frame," Song told reporters.

The South Korean envoy is expected to discuss bilateral agreements, the North Korean threat, as well as issues related to energy and Arctic shipping routes with the Russian president.

Moon was inaugurated on May 10 after his victory in May 9 snap presidential election. The early election was held in South Korea due to the impeachment of Park Geun-hye over her involvement in a major corruption scandal.