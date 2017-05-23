S Korea Thanks Russia for Help in Preventing N Korean Provocations - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Song arrived in Russia with a working visit aimed at enhancing bilateral and political ties.

"I would like to express gratitude to Russia and China for the efforts aimed at preventing potential North Korean provocations on April 25. This date is very important for them [North Koreans]. Russia and China played a very important role," Song said at a meeting with Ilyas Umakhanov, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber.

Tensions on Korean Peninsula have been on the rise amid a number of Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, all of which are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea has repeatedly criticized the military activities of its northern neighbor.

Song Young-gil said that he planned to discuss the timing of a possible visit of Moon to Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we have talks with President Vladimir Putin. During the talks we are going to discuss whether this meeting might take place or not. Perhaps Mr. Putin will offer a time frame," Song told reporters.

Song is the last of four Moon's special envoys, who had been assigned to visit China, Japan, Russia and the United States, while three other envoys had already completed their missions.

The South Korean envoy is expected to discuss with the Russian president bilateral agreements, North Korean threat, as well as issues related to energy and Arctic shipping routes.

Moon was inaugurated on May 10 after his victory in May 9 snap presidential election. The early election was held in South Korea due to the impeachment of Park Geun-hye over her involvement in a major corruption scandal.