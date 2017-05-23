Trump Wants to Contribute to Reaching Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump visited Bethlehem and held a meeting with Abbas.

© AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean Israeli Security Forces Injure 11 Palestinians in West Bank Ahead of Trump Visit

"I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians… I intend to do everything I can to help them [Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] achieve that goal," Trump said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Trump is currently on his first foreign trip since coming into office. The US leader arrived in Bethlehem after visiting Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv and would later head to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank and the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.