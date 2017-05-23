Register
13:18 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters gesture while posing on a damaged airplane inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria April 9, 2017

    The Kurdish Factor: Why Raqqa Operation May Take a Toll on US-Turkish Relations

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7901

    The already strained relationship between the United States and one of its key allies in the Middle East, Turkey, is likely to plunge into crisis if the Syrian Kurds refuse to leave Raqqa after they push Daesh out of the city, political analyst and historian Soner Cagaptay told Sputnik Turkey.

    "The People's Protection Units (YPG) have ostensibly promised Americans to withdraw from Raqqa once it is liberated. They have also reportedly pledged to return weapons provided by the United States. They could fulfil their promise when it comes to armaments, but I highly doubt that they would leave Raqqa. Earlier, they said that they would pull out of Manbij after its liberation, but have not kept their word, sparking a crisis," he said.

    Cagaptay, the director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, suggested that this scenario could have grave implications for the ties between Washington and Ankara.

    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, advance in the village of Sabah al-Khayr on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor as they drive to encircle the Islamic State (IS) group bastion of Raqa on February 21, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Between Turkey and US: Will the Syrian Kurds Put the Two at Loggerheads?
    "Relations between the United States and Turkey were strained prior to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington, but they were not in crisis. Both sides wanted to reach an agreement since Donald Trump wants to retake Raqqa as soon as possible. However, once Raqqa is recaptured the YPG would either stay in the city or, as some analysts predict, would transfer it to the Arabs loyal to the central Syrian government. This would be unacceptable to Turkey. This could lead to a crisis in relations between the United States and Turkey."

    Ankara wanted to play the leading part in destroying Daesh in Raqqa, but Washington has long been cool to the idea. Cagaptay maintained that US leadership decided to task the Kurds with liberating the city due to two key factors, the size of the potentially available force and the strict deadline.

    "You need approximately 10,000 fighters to free Raqqa," the historian said. "There was a two-year-long discussion on whether Turkey or the Free Syrian Army backed by Ankara could establish such a force. The United States has not seen such an option in any of the plans offered by Turkey.  As a result, Washington decided that Turkey could provide only several thousand fighters. A 10,000 strong force was out of the question."

    In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Tabqa, northern Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency
    About Turn: What's Really Behind the US' New Approach to Syria
    For their part, the Kurds have said that they could send up to 50,000 fighters to free Raqqa, the historian added. Even if these estimates are inaccurate, the Syrian Democratic Forces and the YPG appear to be ready to provide more troops for this operation than Turkey.

    "This is why the United States made a decision to carry out a joint operation with the YPG to free Raqqa before Erdogan's visit to Washington. As a result, in this case the deadline and the resource base in Washington's view outweighed the sensitiveness of the Kurdish issue for Turkey," the historian explained.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds Made by Trump Administration - Anti-Daesh Envoy
    US Relies on Kurds in Anti-Terror Due to Mutual Gain in Syria - Iraqi Kurds Rep
    Trump-Erdogan Meeting: Washington 'Should Choose Between YPG, Turkey'
    Washington 'Won't Stop Supporting' Syrian Kurds Despite Erdogan's Efforts
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, military operation in Syria, Syrian Kurds, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Raqqa, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok