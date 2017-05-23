Merkel's Party Widens Lead Over Schulz's Social Democratic Party by 1% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll conducted by the Forsa institute, 39 percent of the respondents would vote for CDU, in comparison to 25 percent for SPD, while last week the results were 38 percent and 26 percent respectively.

The poll also showed that 9 percent of the respondents would vote for the liberal Free Democratic Party, 8 percent for The Left party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) each, while Alliance '90/The Greens would receive 7 percent of votes each. Another 5 percent would vote for other parties and 22 percent have not decided yet.

The poll was conducted from May 15 to May 19 and involved 2,502 respondents.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.