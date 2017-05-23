Mogherini Extends Condolences Over Deadly Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mogherini also expressed hope that the counterterrorism fight would continue and the sense of fear would not prevail in society.

"This is a very sad day for Europe and I would like to start by expressing my personal condolences and under name of the European Union institutions to all the loved ones of the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, and to extend our condolences also to all the citizens of the United Kingdom and the prime minister, all the authorities of the country. The victims seem to be very young people. It is clearly an attack on the European youth and their love for life," Mogherini said during a press conference.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.