Trump Calls Those Responsible for UK Manchester Attack 'Evil Losers'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

The deadly attack was performed by one person, who died detonating the explosive device, the local police chief stated earlier in the day.

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 23 мая 2017 г.​

"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed, and the families — so many families — of the victims," Trump said alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

Expressing "absolute solidarity" with the UK population, Trump characterized the late Monday attack's perpetrators as "evil losers," saying "I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are."

"We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people," he stressed, echoing calls made in his Riyadh speech on Sunday to "drive out" and "obliterate" terrorist ideology.