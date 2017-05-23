Beijing Urges Pyongyang to Stick to Denuclearization Policy

BEIJING (Sputnik) — He also expressed hope that the sides would continue the peace dialogue to solve this acute regional problem.

"We urge North Korea not to do anything that would be a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. We also hope that the sides will not be sensitive to the influence of sudden incidents and will follow the general path of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement read.

Wang also noted that the new South Korean government should also promote dialogue.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.

The most recent launch of North Korean ballistic missile took place on Sunday. The ground-to-ground missile reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.