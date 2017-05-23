Philippine President Arrives in Moscow With Official Visit

© REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN Pivot From US? Philippine President Speaks of Trust in Russia Ahead of Visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Duterte's visit will last through Friday, and, according to the Philippine Foreign Ministry, the aim of this visit is to strengthen the relations between Manila and Moscow.

Duterte is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The politicians are expected to discuss issues concerning cooperation in political, military and economic spheres.

Apart from meeting with Russian leadership, the Philippine president will deliver a speech in Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday and participate in the Philippine-Russia Business Forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Friday.