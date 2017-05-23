Register
02:41 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Paramilitary police officers and commandos escort the alleged main ringleaders of last summer's failed military coup before their trial at a courthouse in the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 22, 2017. Paramilitary police officers and commandos escort the alleged main ringleaders of last summer's failed military coup before their trial at a courthouse in the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 22, 2017. The black-shirted man in front is Akin Ozturk, former Turkish Air Force commander and suspected coup mastermind.

    Trial Begins for 200+ Ringleaders of Turkey Coup, Who Face Life in Prison

    © AP Photo/ Depo Photos
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111422

    More than 200 Turkish military officials, including 27 generals, have been put on trial for their part in the July 2016 coup attempt. They, along with 12 others not in the military, face life in prison -- and possibly the gallows -- if found guilty of the charges.

    Former commander of the Turkish Air Force Akın Öztürk, who has been accused of masterminding the coup, will stand trial. Other high-profile defendants include Ali Yazici, Erdogan's former personal military aide, and Levent Turkkan, the former military aide to Turkish Armed Forces commander Hulusi Akar. 

    Out of the 209 total, one four-star general (Öztürk), three three-star lieutenant generals, four two-star major generals, 16 one-star brigadier generals, and three rear admirals will stand trial.

    Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Boris Pistorius holds the cover of a list with the names of alleged supporters of the Gulen movement that was handed over to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst) by representatives of the Turkish intelligence service, during a press conference in Hanover, central Germany, on March 28, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Hauke-Christian Dittrich / dpa
    Turkey Condemns German Protection of Servicemen Suspected of Coup Links – Foreign Ministry

    The suspects were paraded through the streets of Ankara as pro-government demonstrators barraged them with jeers. Some of them threw nooses at the accused as a symbolic call for the reinstatement of the death penalty. 

    Capital punishment was outlawed in Turkey in 2004 as part of a push to join the European Union, but Erdogan claimed that he would renew the death penalty after the coup if parliament or a public referendum wills it.

    "We want the death penalty, we don't want them to be fed and housed here. We want these traitors to be buried without any flag," protester Cengiz Ozturk told Al Jazeera.

    "I am here to settle the score with terrorists, I am here to show that I stand by my people, my flag, and my religion," said another protester, Mehmet Yaman, to Reuters. "I am here to show the terrorists that we will stand firm. I want them sentenced to death in a fair trial, I want the traitors of this country to be punished."

    Ankara view
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Over 4,000 Officials Fired in Turkey in Latest Crackdown Over Failed Coup Attempt

    Öztürk led the procession of prisoners, who have been accused of "violating the constitution," "using coercion and violence in an attempt to overthrow" the Turkish government, "martyring 250 citizens" and "attempting to kill 2,735 citizens," according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

    Anadolu, the Turkish government's news agency, reported that approximately 1,500 personnel would be providing security during the trial, which is expected to last through June. Armored vehicles, rooftop snipers, and overhead drones were all part of the procession.

    Twelve of the 221 being charged will be tried in absentia, most notably Fethullah Gulen, preacher and Erdogan's former right-hand-man who became one of his most bitter enemies following their 2013 falling-out. Gulen, who lives in exile in the United States, has been accused of masterminding the uprising. He denies the charges.

    A Turkish special forces policeman stands guard in front the damaged building of the police headquarters which was attacked by the Turkish warplanes during the failed military coup last Friday, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Turkey Emergency State Could Have Been Shortened If EU Provided Help - Minister

    More than 47,000 people have been arrested in Turkey for having suspected ties to either Gulen or the "Peace at Home Council," which attempted to overthrow Erdogan's government in July 2016. 

    "Fundamental rights and freedoms, as well as the secular democratic legal structure based on the separation of powers, have been abolished by the heedless, misguided and even treacherous president and government officials," the Council said in a statement during the failed coup. 

    Another 100,000 individuals have lost their jobs as a result of their alleged involvement in the coup, more than half of them in law enforcement or education.

    Related:

    Tillerson Urged to Prosecute Turkish Security Guards for Attacking US Protestors
    Turkish Authorities Demolish Istanbul Club Targeted in New Year’s Eve Attack
    'Democracy is Bleeding': Turkish Party Slams Ankara for Extended Emergency State
    Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Closer Cooperation Among Black Sea Countries
    US to Understand Mistake of Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds - Turkish Minister
    Tags:
    trial, Death penalty, coup attempt in Turkey, Fethullah Gulen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Akin Ozturk, Ankara, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok