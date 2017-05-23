Register
23 May 2017
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

    Philippine President Speaks of Trust in Russia Ahead of Visit to Moscow

    Politics
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who will arrive to Russia late on Monday, told Russian media that the issues of defense and security will be high on the agenda of his visit.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin press service said that Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Thursday in Moscow, after which a joint statement will be made and a number of documents signed.

    RUSSIAN WEAPONS BETTER THAN AMERICAN ONES

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers questions from reporters during a press conference
    
    Philippines Interested in Buying Russian Precision-Guided Weapons, Aircraft - Duterte
    To date, no contract has been concluded between Russia (and previously the USSR) and the Philippines regarding the military-technological cooperation. The Philippine armed forces need weapons, but purchasing these munitions from the United States, its traditional military partner, has become problematic because of delays and conditions imposed by the latter.

    "I think I would need to convince President Putin to give us the arms. It is not much, actually. It is small land rockets, but that can hit with high precision," Duterte said.

    According to Duterte, Russia has advanced high precision weapons and is better at producing this type of military equipment than the United States.

    The president added that Manila also needed small arms from Moscow.

    "We are just fighting a rebellion, just like in Russia. They are just a few numbers but [they are causing] havoc… You need intelligence and precision-guided weapons. We do not have that kind of technology. It is just arms, small arms and rockets that can hit earth with accuracy. And what is very importance with insurgency is helicopters and planes, not jets but propeller-driven — less expensive but more effective in fighting small number of terrorists in ares of conflict," Duterte said ahead a week-long visit to Russia.

    The Philippine leader explained why he preferred to deal with Moscow rather than Washington.

    "Russia sells arms, it does not impose any conditions. When Russia sells arms this is the arms. You need it, I will give it to you. Can you do that with America? No. Because the president says he will give and the State Department said No. And the Congress says no, he violates human rights, so we keep a distance. If that is the way, so be it… I will not ask for mercy for that alone. I can go to Russia," he stressed

    DUTERTE INVITES RUSSIAN INVESTMENTS IN ENERGY SPHERE

    According to Duterte, Russia and the Philippines also have good prospects with regard to energy cooperation.

    An image grab taken on April 16, 2014 from a video released on March 29, 2014 by Al-Malahem Media, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), allegedly shows AQAP jihadists listening to their chief Nasser al-Wuhayshi at an undisclosed location in Yemen
    
    Russians Think US, Al-Qaeda Most Likely to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction
    "Yes, most of the things that we import now is oil and gas. It [is] in abundance in Russia. And we are open, including energy and IT. We invite Russia to invest in these spheres. [There are] so many endeavors that you may participate in," Duterte said, stressing that projects in the energy sphere were particularly important, given Russia's considerable experience in the field.

    The president pointed out that drilling in the western part of the Palawan Island in the Philippines was going well.

    "We also trying to invite you to join us in this endeavor… As we pump up our economy, we would need more fuel to fuel the economy, and everything that works on machines and equipment would need the energy. And we are getting part of our imports of oil from Russia," Duterte said.

    TRUST ONLY CHINA, RUSSIA

    Returning to the security issues, Duterte commented on earlier statements that Manila could abandon close military cooperation with Washington and even form a new alliance with Russia and Beijing.

    "If the situation in all over the world [gets worse], I will not be forced, but I will be open to defense alliance. Because it is only Russia and China who can be reliable. America is double talk. The left hand does not know what the right hand is doing. So there will always be a problem, there will always be misconceptions and probably a dislike, if not hatred for one another," the Philippines leader said.

    TERRITORIAL DISPUTE SET ASIDE

    The president also commented on the Philippines' territorial disputes with China, stressing that there was no need to rush the issue.

    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow
    
    Peace Through Strength: How Russian Weapons Help Shift Global Balance of Power
    The region of the South China Sea is the place of several territorial disputes between a number of countries, in particular, China, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Spratly Islands, also known as the Nansha Islands, are contested by Beijing, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi and Taipei.

    In July 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of Manila after the latter challenged Beijing's claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea. However, China refused to recognize the tribunal's ruling.

    "We can talk about it later on, but not now, because everyone is grabbing a piece of property. Maybe when the time comes and everything is quiet and conducive to talks," Duterte said.

    The president renounced the possibility of war with Beijing over the islands.

    DUTERTE SAYS TRUMP HIS FRIEND

    Duterte previously made some harsh statements about the United States. In October, he stated that it was "time to say goodbye" to the United States’ use of Philippine land for military bases, which was secured by a deal signed by Duterte’s predecessor.

    "I have nothing against America. We are perfectly alright. Trump is my friend," the president said.

    The leader, however, noted that his plans to stay away from the pro-Western foreign policy remained intact.

    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow
    
    Peace Through Strength: How Russian Weapons Help Shift Global Balance of Power
    "My foreign policy has shifted from pro-western. I now have this working alliance with China and I hope to establish a good working relations with Russia. Why? Because western world, EU and everything, they have this double talks. You treat me as if I am your colony still? You must be kidding. Why would I allow it, why would I allow you to treat me as if I am your colonial governor? We are independent country. We will survive, we will endure. We can go hungry, but this time, I want my country treated with dignity," Duterte said.

    The president stressed that the United States was trying to interfere in the affairs of the Philippines and other countries, under the guise of concern for the human rights situation. As an example, Duterte brought up the the United States' offer of assistance in exchange for the Philippines introducing laws on same-sex marriage.

    Russian arms, sales, Rodrigo Duterte, United States, Russia, Philippines
