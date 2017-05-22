Register
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Flynn Pleads the 5th, Will Not Comply With Senate Intelligence Probe

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoked his right to refrain from self-incrimination, to avoid sharing documents with the Senate Intelligence Committee in their probe into alleged links between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and foreign governments, sources told the AP on Monday.

    Flynn lobbied for the Turkish government and was paid about half a million dollars to do so. The deal was inked just before President Trump tapped him to be his National Security Advisor. Flynn also had security clearance during this time.

    He’s also been accused of misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other White House staff about a conversation he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak concerning Washington’s sanctions against Moscow, which ultimately forced President Trump to request Flynn’s resignation.

    In March, Flynn retroactively registered the Flynn Intel Group, his now-defunct consulting firm, as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act, for work on behalf of a firm owned by a Turkish national with links to Turkish institutions.

    The Fifth Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to guard citizens from being required to serve as witnesses in cases where a person is also the subject of a criminal case. Flynn previously sought immunity in exchange for testifying, a point that led critics to wonder what Flynn had to hide.

    The Senate sent Flynn a subpoena to provide "documents" for its ongoing investigation into "Russian hacking" of the 2016 election about two weeks ago. 

    In a letter to the Senate, Flynn and his attorneys cited “escalating public frenzy” as part of their motivation to keep documents out of the hands of the Senate. 

    Both the White House and the Kremlin have consistently denied all allegations of untoward relations.

