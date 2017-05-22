Putin Macron Meeting 'Will Hopefully Help Start Thaw Russian-French Relations'

On Monday, the Kremlin and Elysee Palace each confirmed that Presidents Putin and Macron would meet at the palace of Versailles outside Paris on May 29. The leaders will inaugurate an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the Peter the Great's visit to France in 1717, which laid the foundation for stable relations between Russia and France.

According to the Kremlin , the two leaders will "discuss the state and prospects of development of Russo-French relations in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres."

Putin and Macron are expected to put a special focus on discussions about the common fight against terrorism, and on peace efforts in Syria and Ukraine.

Asked to comment on the importance of the upcoming first face-to-face meeting, Europe expert Sergei Fedorov said that it should help start the process to thawing out chilly bilateral relations.

"It's good that the leaders of Russia and France have the opportunity to talk one on one in a bilateral format," the analyst noted. "I think this is not just an opportunity to 'compare notes' and discuss pressing international problems, but also to talk about Russian-French relations, including commercial and industrial relations, which are experiencing hard times," he added.

In addition, Fedorov said that Putin's visit to France is a good opportunity to bring relations back to normal, particularly after the chill that was felt during the presidential election campaign in France. "I think this visit will help to remove doubts and recriminations."

"Of course, one should not expect any breakthroughs, but melting the 'cool climate' that has formed in our relations will be a step forward," Fedorov stressed. "I think it's possible to bring our relations to a trusting, stable, and mutually beneficial level."

According to Fedorov, the potential for a joint struggle against terrorism can be a key issue of discussion, and the keystone on which relations generally can improve.

"By all appearances, President Macron is more determined than his predecessor when it comes to the fight against international terrorism. In this regard, I think the presidents will be able to find a common language. Because when it comes to the fight against terrorism, our interests coincide," the observer concluded.