Trump: 'I Never Mentioned Israel' at Talks With Lavrov, Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said Monday that he never mentioned Israel during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak on May 10, despite media allegations that Israel was the source of sensitive information about terror threats that Trump had given to the officials.

"I never mentioned the word or the name Israel. Never mentioned during that conversation," Trump told reporters before the meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as televised by the C-SPAN broadcaster.

Trump's visit to Israel will last through Tuesday. Following the talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, Trump is expected to meet Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem in the central West Bank on the following day.

The president will discuss bilateral relations and Israeli-Palestinian conflict with both leaders separately.