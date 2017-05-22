Ankara Summons US Ambassador Over Actions of US Guardians During Erdogan's Visit

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday it had summoned the US ambassador to the country over "aggressive and unprofessional" actions of US security officials during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the country.

"The Ambassador of the Unites States of America in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and a written and verbal protest was delivered due to the aggressive and unprofessional actions taken, contrary to diplomatic rules and practices, by US security personnel towards the close protection team of H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, in front of the Turkish Embassy Chancery in Washington DC during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week," the statement read.