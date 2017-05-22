Trump: US, Israel Agree Iran Must Cease 'Funding, Equipping of Terrorists'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, during the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Trump said Iran had been supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that "spread destruction and chaos across the region" and that Tehran was fueling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror."

The US president accused Iran of providing "safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment" to the terrorists, while at the same time mentioning Tehran's alleged vows to bring destruction of Israel and the United States.

"The United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran… must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," Trump said in a statement upon his arrival to Israel.

Trump's visit to Israel will last through Tuesday. The president is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem in the central West Bank on the following day.

The president will discuss bilateral relations and Israeli-Palestinian conflict with both leaders separately.