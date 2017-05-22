Kremlin on McCain: 'Thank God This Gentleman Does Not Shape US Foreign Policy'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Senator John McCain, renowned for anti-Russian sentiments, does not define the United States' foreign policy and thus should not be interpreted as a reflection of official Washington's stance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"This position is well known for its maniacal hatred of our country," Peskov told reporters, characterizing the senior US lawmaker's insults as "beyond the bounds of decency."

On Sunday, McCain criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent visit to the White House, calling him "nothing but a propagandist" and a "stooge" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thank God, this gentleman does not shape, define or implement US foreign policy. Let us not exaggerate the significance of these insulting, boorish attacks and somehow link them to bilateral Russian-US relations," Peskov said.