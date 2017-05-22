Register
    Co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, (5th R) poses for a photograph with party members following the launch of their general election manifesto, in London, Britain May 11, 2017

    UK Green Party Vows to Create 'Caring, Confident' Country in Manifesto

    The UK Green Party paid attention in the pre-election manifesto to the youth, stressing that the young generation did not deserve hard Brexit scenario, promising to guarantee the rights of EU citizens, protect freedom of movement and give the UK public the final say on any deal.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Green Party announced on Monday its key priorities ahead of the June general election, pledging to change the politics and transform the United Kingdom into a "confident and caring country" by protecting the environment, rescuing the National Health System (NHS) from the crisis and ensuring good Brexit deal.

    "The Green Party has big, bold ideas to create a confident and caring country we can all be proud of. That means protecting our environment for our children and grandchildren. Saving our NHS from crisis and ridding it of private sector profiteering. It means giving people a proper say on the Brexit deal, not shutting them out of the process. And it means exploring changes to our economy to make it fairer and fit for the future," the party's co-leader Caroline Lucas was quoted as saying in the press release published on the party's website.

    The Green paid attention in the pre-election manifesto to the youth, stressing that the young generation did not deserve hard Brexit scenario, promising to guarantee the rights of EU citizens, protect freedom of movement and give the UK public the final say on any deal. The party also vowed to reverse the privatization of the NHS, introduce a universal basic income and a shorter working week.

    Lucas stressed that in case the Conservative Party won the general election, the Green Party would urge UK Prime Minister Theresa May to comply with its demands.

    On April 18, May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election in early June to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

    According to the recent Survation poll, the Tories are projected to receive 43 percent of votes, while the Labour Party is set to gain 34 percent. The Green are projected to receive less than 5 percent.

