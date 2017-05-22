Rouhani’s Allies Win Municipal Elections in Most Iranian Cities Including Tehran

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – Allies of reelected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani from the Omid (Hope) electoral list won the municipal elections in most of country’s cities including the capital of Tehran, local media said Monday.

The municipal elections were held alongside the presidential vote on May 19.

Rouhani’s allies managed to leave behind Rouhani’s critics from the Khedmat (Service) electoral list, the IRNA news agency reported.

Khedmat’s supporters of incumbent Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf failed to gain the majority of seats in the city council. The new council must now convene within 45 days to elect a new mayor.

Rouhani was reelected for the second term with 57 percent of votes with over 40 million people having voted in the election, amounting to a turnout of some 70 percent.