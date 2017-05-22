Register
    National Day of Catalonia celebrated in Barcelona

    Catalonia Drafts Bill Providing Region's Independence Without Madrid's Consent

    © Sputnik/ Maria Sibiryakova
    Politics
    Spain's Catalan regional government drafted a bill setting out steps on the region’s transition to an independent state with or without a referendum or Madrid's consent.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — The law would enable the Spanish autonomous region to move toward independence despite Madrid's objections to an independence referendum, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday.

    In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Catalonia's regional president Artur Mas gestures during a press conference at the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain. Catalonia's acting regional president has been placed under investigation by a court for his role in staging a referendum on independence last year, officials said Tuesday Sept 29, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez, File
    Spanish Court Bars Ex-Catalonia Head From Public Office Over Independence Vote
    The law would in particular serve as Catalonia's constitution during a two-month transition period after gaining independence.

    As regards an independence referendum, no minimum participation threshold would be set and a simple majority in favor would be enough for the decision to be ratified, according to the publication.

    The bill also defines the status of the Catalan citizens, the procedure of obtaining citizenship, as well as which Spanish laws would remain in force after region's secession and what would happen to Spanish government contracts and property of the Spanish state.

    The law is expected to be approved in only one reading and enter into force within 48 hours after adoption.

    Moreover, the bill envisages Catalonia remaining part of the European Union after gaining independence.

    National Day of Catalonia celebrated in Barcelona
    © Sputnik/ Maria Sibiryakova
    Madrid to Involve Prosecutors If Catalonia Buys Ballot Boxes for Referendum
    Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont is expected to deliver a speech in Madrid later on Monday, calling on the Spanish government to reach an agreement on referendum. Earlier this month, local media reported that Puigdemont would announce the date of the independence referendum this week, and it was likely to be scheduled for October 1.

    In late September 2016, Puigdemont pledged to look for an agreement on independence from Spain. Shortly afterwards, the Catalan parliament voted in favor of two resolutions: one which called on the regional government to hold an independence referendum in the fall of 2017, and a second which aimed at coordinating the autonomous community's conduct with the central Spanish authorities.

    Parliament of Catalonia
    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Catalonia Expects EU Support for Upcoming Independence Referendum - VP
    In March, Catalonia approved a draft budget which included an allocation of 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) toward preparations for the independence referendum this year. The Spanish government decided to challenge the budget and launched a probe into the actions of the Generalitat, Catalina's government.

    On November 9, 2014, about 80 percent of the Catalans who took part in a non-binding referendum on the region's status as part of Spain voted in favor of Catalonia becoming an independent state. Madrid declared the referendum unconstitutional.

    Tags:
    independence referendum, Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia, Spain
