Trump: 'I Have Come to Reaffirm Unbreakable Bond Between US and Israel'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Monday, Trump arrived in Israel following a visit to Saudi Arabia over the weekend. This is Trump’s first foreign visit as the US president.

"On my first trip overseas as president, I have come to this sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the State of Israel," Trump said on arrival.

"We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people, defeating terrorism and creating a future of harmony and prosperity and peace," he continued.