US President Trump Arrives in Israel From Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump arrived to Israel on Monday on what may be a historical first direct flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv.

Trump's Air Force One landed in Tel Aviv, where the US president is being welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Due to historically tense relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, this may be the first time that the US president flies directly from one to the other.

According to Israeli media, the route was planned for Trump's aircraft specifically as there are no air traffic routes between Israel and Saudi Arabia.