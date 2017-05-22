Register
08:30 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Kazakhstan's President Expresses Hope for 'New Level' in Relations With US

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9810

    Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope for the intensive development of relations with the United States.

    ALMATY (Sputnik) — Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope for the intensive development of relations with the United States during meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the president's press service said in a statement Monday.

    "[Nazarbayev] expressed hope that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on many aspects will move to a qualitatively new level," the statement read.

    According to the document, Nazarbayev and Tillerson exchanged the opinions on the key international issues.

    Nuclear power
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US, Kazakhstan Open Nuclear Security Training Center in Alatau
    "During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev and the state secretary of the United States discussed the current state and prospects of the development of a number of aspects of the bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

    The meeting of the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi capital of Riyadh.

    The relations between the United States and Kazakhstan are mainly based on cooperation in the spheres of security and nuclear non-proliferation. Apart from that, according to the White House, Kazakhstan is the 83rd largest importer of goods from the United States and the 69th largest exporter of goods to the United States, with a total of $2.4 billion in two-way trade in 2014. Between 1993 and 2013, the US companies invested more than $42 billion in Kazakhstan, according to the official figures.

    Related:

    Kazakhstan Urges US to Attend May Astana Talks on Syria as Observer
    US Ambassador to Kazakhstan to Attend Astana Talks
    US Envoy to Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of Mission to Be Observers at Astana Talks
    US Embassy in Kazakhstan to Represent Washington at Astana Talks on Syria
    Kazakh Defense Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Military Cooperation
    Kazakh FM Confirms US to Be Represented on Ambassador Level at Astana Talks
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Nursultan Nazarbayev, United States, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok