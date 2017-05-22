Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Trump's Allegations Against Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized US President Donald Trump alleging Tehran of carrying out terrorist activities in the Middle East.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said during the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh said Iran was fueling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror."

"Iran — fresh from real election — attacked by [Trump] in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?" Zarif wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

At Sunday's press briefing US State Secretary Rex Tillerson alleged Tehran of "destabilizing activities" in the Middle East, namely "carrying out and supporting acts of terrorism, continuing the development of their ballistic missile programs".

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia was marked by signing the arms deal worth $350 billion with the Saudi leadership.