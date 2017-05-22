Russian Prime Minister to Meet With Erdogan on Monday

© Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev Medvedev to Attend Black Sea Economic Cooperation Meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) — Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to discuss key bilateral issues, the government's press service said.

"The conversation of the head of the Russian government Dmitry Medvedev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place on Monday. The Russian prime minister and the Turkish leader will discuss the key issues of bilateral relations," the representative of the cabinet's press service told journalists.

Medvedev arrived in Istanbul on Sunday to participate in the summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states.

Apart from the meeting with Erdogan, Medvedev is also expected to hold talks with Moldova's President Igor Dodon and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.