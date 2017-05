ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected for the position of the chairman of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development (AK) party at an extraordinary party congress on Sunday.

According to the results of the voting, 1,414 delegates participating in the congress voted for Erdogan, while no other candidates ran for the party's chairmanship.

The congress was organized after Erdogan had decided to return to the party, following the results of the Turkish referendum on April 16, which has significantly expanded powers of the Turkish president and allowed him to remain in the ranks of his party while holding the office.