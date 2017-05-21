'You Must Be Kidding': Duterte Won't Allow US to Treat Philippines as Colony

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said he would not allow the United States to treat his country as a colony.
"It’s the way how they handle it. You treat me as if I am your colony still? You must be kidding. Why would I allow it, why would I allow you to treat me as if I am your colonial governor? We are independent country. We will survive, we will endure. We can go hungry, but this time, I want my country treated with dignity," he said in an interview with Russian media.
In late April, Trump and Duterte held a phone talk, in which the US President invited his counterpart to visit Washington. Duterte, however, stated later that he could not make any "definite promise" as to whether he would accept the invitation or not.
All comments
Show new comments (0)