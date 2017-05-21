Register
12:47 GMT +321 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump (C) with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Picture taken May 20, 2017

    Cash Over Conscience: What Made Trump Sign the Largest Arms Deal in US History

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 175 0 0

    President Trump, a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia, a nation he's previously condemned for treating women like "slaves" and wanting to "kill gays" and accused of extremism, has now signed the "largest arms deal in US history" with Riyadh. Russian experts explain what made the US leader change his views.

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is facing accusations that it has constantly whitewashed Saudi Arabian connections to the 9/11 attacks in the wake a new update report on the Bureau's investigations.
    © AP Photo/ Gene Boyars
    Riyadh: Trump Will Overturn Law Allowing 9/11 Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia
    President Trump is on his first foreign trip in office to the country he's previously condemned for treating women like "slaves" and wanting to "kill gays."

    "Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries!" Trump's Facebook post read in June, 2016.

    During a presidential debate Trump also said Saudis were “people that push gays off buildings” and “kill women and treat women horribly."  He has also claimed the Saudi government had ties to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and accused the country of extremism.

    ​However, according to a statement just issued by the White House, the US leader "has just completed largest single arms deal in US history, negotiating a package totaling more than $109.7 billion" with this particular country, which will "boost Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities, bolstering equipment and services in the face of extreme terrorist groups and Iran."  The White House added that the deal will create defense jobs while also reaffirming America's commitment to Saudi Arabia.

    The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is seen at night in this aerial photograph from a helicopter.
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Going Big: Riyadh, Washington Sign Agreements Worth $280Bln
    Stanislav Byshok, a political analyst at the CIS-Europe Monitoring Organization think tank does not consider the actions of the US president inconsistent or illogical.

    "Trump's policy is based on the following: with all his skepticism towards Saudi Arabia, he, as a businessman and a politician who promised to develop the US' military and industrial complex, is lobbying and pushing the deals on the sales of the US arms. However Trump is a realist. He understands that the Saudis will continue pursuing their interests in the region, in Yemen and in Syria," he told Russia's RT news channel.

    The political analyst also noted that the Syrian factor is playing a vital role in this deal.

    "Current agreement came as the result of a certain discontent of a number of influential US politicians with Trump's softness towards Syria. So now his support for the state which openly acts against President Assad should appease the critical establishment," Byshok suggested.

    His view is echoed by Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute of Humanities, Social and Political Studies, who also said that Trump's deal comes as no surprise. First of all, arms supplies to the Saudis are very profitable to the US, Secondly, Saudi Arabia is the key ally of the US in the region.

    "From these points of view, any restrictions on the deals between the US and Riyadh will cause certain damage to Washington.  And this is what exactly worries the US. The fact that their arms may end up with some Islamist group is not of any particular concern to the US," he told RT.

    In a separate comment on the deal, Robert Kaufman, a professor at the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy and author of “Dangerous Doctrine: How Obama’s Grand Strategy Weakened America” told Radio Sputnik that Trump has identified Iran as the "greatest threat" to the region. Thus, he suggested that Trump is "sending a message of inclusion and tolerance encompassing three great religions." And his trip is aimed to underscore that and not just internationally but to the American domestic audience as well.

    "This trip is to reassure his allies and the world that he is not intolerant," he told Sputnik.

    Tags:
    arms deal, official visit, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok