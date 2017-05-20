‘Now He's Really Crazy': James Comey's Father Takes Aim at Trump

"I never was crazy about Trump," Comey senior, 86, said in an interview published Friday. "I'm convinced that he's nuts. I thought he belonged in an institution. He was crazy before he became president. Now he's really crazy."

Trump famously referred to James Comey as a "showboat" and a "grandstander" in an interview after Comey's firing, and reportedly referred to him as "crazy" and a "nut job" in other conversations.

The elder Comey is a Republican who served on the city council in the 1990s, but said he has never been a supporter of the man who got the 2016 GOP nomination. Though he voted for other Republican candidates, "I just couldn't vote for Trump," he said.

He also revealed that he doesn't talk shop with his son. "He and I have an unwritten secret agreement that I don't talk about his job," Comey senior said. "It's just a father-son relationship. We never talk about what he does. I read it in the papers."

He will likely be reading much more in days to come, as Comey junior is expected to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee before the end of the month and is sure to be questioned about the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in US political processes and on the president's response to the investigation.