21 May 2017
    In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

    ‘Now He's Really Crazy': James Comey's Father Takes Aim at Trump

    Fired FBI Director James Comey's dad is taking issue with the US president's characterization of his son. It's not his son who's the nut job, J. Brien Comey told North New Jersey newspaper The Record. It's Donald Trump.

    "I never was crazy about Trump," Comey senior, 86, said in an interview published Friday. "I'm convinced that he's nuts. I thought he belonged in an institution. He was crazy before he became president. Now he's really crazy."

    'No. No. Next Question': Trump Says He Never Asked Comey to Close Flynn Probe

    Trump famously referred to James Comey as a "showboat" and a "grandstander" in an interview after Comey's firing, and reportedly referred to him as "crazy" and a "nut job" in other conversations.

    The elder Comey is a Republican who served on the city council in the 1990s, but said he has never been a supporter of the man who got the 2016 GOP nomination. Though he voted for other Republican candidates, "I just couldn't vote for Trump," he said.

    He also revealed that he doesn't talk shop with his son. "He and I have an unwritten secret agreement that I don't talk about his job," Comey senior said. "It's just a father-son relationship. We never talk about what he does. I read it in the papers."

    He will likely be reading much more in days to come, as Comey junior is expected to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee before the end of the month and is sure to be questioned about the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in US political processes and on the president's response to the investigation.

    Past Records Cast a Shadow on US Special Counsel's Inquiry Into Trump
    Russian FM Lavrov Refutes Claims That He Discussed Comey's Dismissal With Trump
    'Trump Loves Him': US Leader Reportedly Regrets 'Good Man' Flynn's Resignation
    Donald Trump, James Comey, New Jersey
