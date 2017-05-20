US Hopes Re-Elected Iranian President Rouhani to Stop Missile Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States hopes that re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will stop Tehran's alleged activities aimed at supporting terrorism and will halt tests of ballistic missiles, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said Saturday.

"What we hope… is that Rouhani now has a new term and that he will use that term to begin a process of dismantling of Iran's network of terrorism, dismantling its financing of that terrorist network… We also hope that he puts to an end their ballistic missile testing," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Interior Ministry announced that Rouhani was reelected for the second term receiving 57 percent of votes, with over 40 million people having voted in the election.