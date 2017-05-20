Putin Congratulates Rouhani on 'Convincing Victory' in Iranian Presidential Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Iran's incumbent President Hassan Rouhani on the victory in the national presidential election held Friday, the Kremlin's press service said Saturday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Hassan Rouhani congratulating him on a convincing victory in the Iranian presidential election," the statement read.

The Russian president expressed readiness to further develop Russian-Iranian partnership on bilateral and international issues.